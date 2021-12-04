Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,714. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

