Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $469,550. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.