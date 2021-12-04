Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

