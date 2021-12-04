Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VET. National Bankshares raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

