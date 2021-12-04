Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$16.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.