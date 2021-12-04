Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

