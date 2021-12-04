VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRME. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

