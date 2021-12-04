Verge Achieves Market Cap of $316.38 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $316.38 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00334533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,487,554,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

