Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

