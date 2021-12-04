Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $491.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $501.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

