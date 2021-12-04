Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Boeing by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

