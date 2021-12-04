Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

CBOE opened at $129.08 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.