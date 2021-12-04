Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

