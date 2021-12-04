Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

