Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,979,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.16 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.