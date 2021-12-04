Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 23799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

