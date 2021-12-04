Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $210.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $177.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $866.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $887.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $867.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

