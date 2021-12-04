Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $210.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $177.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $866.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $887.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $867.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.56.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
