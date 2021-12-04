Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

