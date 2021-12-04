Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTC opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 124,565 shares during the last quarter.

