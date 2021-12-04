Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $185.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

