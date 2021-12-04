Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

