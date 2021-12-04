Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

