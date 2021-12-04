Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

