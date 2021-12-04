Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLEEY. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

