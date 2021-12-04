Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $111,863.64 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 14,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $111,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USIO. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

