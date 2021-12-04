USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in USA Truck by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in USA Truck by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

