UREEQA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,428.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.07 million and $46,428.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.