Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,063 shares of company stock worth $212,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $262.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.32. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

