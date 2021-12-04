UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $452.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $435.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.69. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

