UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.69. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

