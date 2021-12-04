UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $18.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.69. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

