United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

United Fire Group stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

