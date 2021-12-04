Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $5.09 million and $137,227.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unistake has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,611 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.