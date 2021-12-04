Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

