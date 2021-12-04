UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $195.96 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.52.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 38.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

