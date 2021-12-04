Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on UNBLF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.81. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.