Ultra Market Cap Hits $432.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $432.65 million and $24.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.52 or 0.00960007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00258299 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

