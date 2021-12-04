Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

