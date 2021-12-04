Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

UCTT stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,653. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

