Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.70-$17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.