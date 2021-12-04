UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,117.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBJF shares. Barclays downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

