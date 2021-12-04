U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

