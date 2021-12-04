Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 7,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 663,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.06.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,115 shares of company stock worth $17,013,580. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

