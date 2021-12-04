TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Down 3.9%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.