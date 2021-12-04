Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 205,092 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.