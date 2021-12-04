Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 933,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,087. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

