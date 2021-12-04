Tudor Pickering Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.40.

TSE CVE opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

