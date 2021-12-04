Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG opened at C$10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.09.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.