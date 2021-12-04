TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

