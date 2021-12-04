TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

